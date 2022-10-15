Voting Day in the BC Municipal Elections is Saturday, Oct. 15. Voting takes place at 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Laurie Middle School Gymnasium, 1808 2nd Street South

Voting Day in the BC Municipal Elections is Saturday, Oct. 15. Voting takes place at 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Laurie Middle School Gymnasium, 1808 2nd Street South

It’s Election Day in Cranbrook

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the Cranbrook 2022 municipal election gets underway.

Incumbent Lee Pratt is seeking a third term as mayor. City Councillor Wayne Price is also running for mayor.

Seven candidates are in the running for six Council seats: Norma Blissett, Wesly Graham, Mike Peabody, Ron Popoff, Wayne Stetski, Lynnette Wray and Jeremy Youngward.

www.cranbrooktownsman.com/community/cranbrook-city-council-and-mayoral-candidates-state-their-case/

For the Regional District of East Kootenay, Area C director Rob Gay has been acclaimed.

In Cranbrook, there are six candidates running for the School District 5 Board of Education: Trina Ayling, Irene Bischler, Stan Chung, Chris Johns, Doug McPhee and Wendy Turner.

www.cranbrooktownsman.com/news/election-2022-a-guide-to-cranbrook-candidates-running-for-sd5-board-of-education/

Where you can vote:

Voting Day in the BC Municipal Elections is Saturday, Oct. 15. Voting takes place at 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Laurie Middle School Gymnasium, 1808 2nd Street South

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Copy: MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

Election 2022

Previous story
Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

Just Posted

Voting Day in the BC Municipal Elections is Saturday, Oct. 15. Voting takes place at 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Laurie Middle School Gymnasium, 1808 2nd Street South
It’s Election Day in Cranbrook

Jeff Cooper and Tracy McGuire are Paul Sheldon and Annie Wilkes in Cranbrook Community Theatre’s production of “Misery,” now playing at the Studio Stage Door. Patrick Baranowski also appears in the Trevor Lundy directed, Michelle McCue produced play. Barry Coulter photo
‘Misery:’ Writing your way out of the madness

Medical responders at work in a mechanics shop during a battle. Photo courtesy Tracey Parnell. Medical responders at work in a mechanics shop during a battle. Photo courtesy Tracey Parnell.
Cranbrook doctor raising money for medical equipment on Ukrainian front lines

10 new publicly funded treatment beds were announced out at Recovery Ranch on Thursday (Oct. 13). Trevor Crawley photo
Province expands mental health, substance use supports in Cranbrook