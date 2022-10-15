It’s Election Day in Cranbrook

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the Cranbrook 2022 municipal election gets underway.
Incumbent Lee Pratt is seeking a third term as mayor. City Councillor Wayne Price is also running for mayor.
Seven candidates are in the running for six Council seats: Norma Blissett, Wesly Graham, Mike Peabody, Ron Popoff, Wayne Stetski, Lynnette Wray and Jeremy Youngward.
www.cranbrooktownsman.com/community/cranbrook-city-council-and-mayoral-candidates-state-their-case/
For the Regional District of East Kootenay, Area C director Rob Gay has been acclaimed.
In Cranbrook, there are six candidates running for the School District 5 Board of Education: Trina Ayling, Irene Bischler, Stan Chung, Chris Johns, Doug McPhee and Wendy Turner.
www.cranbrooktownsman.com/news/election-2022-a-guide-to-cranbrook-candidates-running-for-sd5-board-of-education/
Where you can vote:
Voting Day in the BC Municipal Elections is Saturday, Oct. 15. Voting takes place at 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Laurie Middle School Gymnasium, 1808 2nd Street South
What happens once polls close?
After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.
Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.