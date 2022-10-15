It’s Election Day in Cranbrook

Voting Day in the BC Municipal Elections is Saturday, Oct. 15. Voting takes place at 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Laurie Middle School Gymnasium, 1808 2nd Street South

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the Cranbrook 2022 municipal election gets underway.

Incumbent Lee Pratt is seeking a third term as mayor. City Councillor Wayne Price is also running for mayor.

Seven candidates are in the running for six Council seats: Norma Blissett, Wesly Graham, Mike Peabody, Ron Popoff, Wayne Stetski, Lynnette Wray and Jeremy Youngward.

www.cranbrooktownsman.com/community/cranbrook-city-council-and-mayoral-candidates-state-their-case/

For the Regional District of East Kootenay, Area C director Rob Gay has been acclaimed.

In Cranbrook, there are six candidates running for the School District 5 Board of Education: Trina Ayling, Irene Bischler, Stan Chung, Chris Johns, Doug McPhee and Wendy Turner.

www.cranbrooktownsman.com/news/election-2022-a-guide-to-cranbrook-candidates-running-for-sd5-board-of-education/

Where you can vote:

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

Election 2022