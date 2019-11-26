A Duncan woman was arrested and charged with multiple Criminal Code charges following an incident in the early morning hours of Nov. 23. (Citizen file)

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

A Duncan woman was arrested and charged with multiple Criminal Code offences after a truck hit a vehicle, driver, objects and walls, then fled from police in the early morning hours of Nov. 23.

Rhiannon Midgley, 38, was arrested after the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a report of a truck that ran into a parked vehicle, then proceeded to drive erratically, hitting the driver of the parked vehicle.

Officers from the nearby detachment and from the Integrated Road Safety Unit rushed to the parking lot of the Cowichan Commons shopping centre north of Duncan to find “a truck doing circles in the parking lot, ramming stationary objects as well as buildings of businesses in the mall,” said a police report issued by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot to avoid it from getting onto a public roadway. The vehicle made its way to the Trans Canada Highway where it continued south into Duncan.”

Just minutes later, the vehicle was spotted and stopped near Government and Kenneth Streets in downtown Duncan.

Midgley was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer while operating a motor vehicle, two counts of fail to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to comply with a court order. Charges for impaired operation of a motor vehicle are also being sought following the full investigation of a specialized drug recognition expert.

“Thankfully no one received serious injuries from this incident and the person responsible is being held accountable for her actions,” said North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment commander Insp. Chris Bear. “Driving while impaired, be it by drug or alcohol, is a serious offence, and this incident should serve as an eye opener for those who think that their actions while intoxicated carry no consequences.”


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport
Next story
B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Just Posted

Third quarter crime stats are in

The third quarter crime stats are in. S/Sgt. Barry Graham updated Cranbrook… Continue reading

Council moving forward with industrial lands market study

City council approved funding for a market analysis for industrial lands formerly… Continue reading

Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Local entertainment listings

BC SPCA East Kootenay fundraising for canine medical costs

Lanzar, a giant mastiff cross, needs surgery to repair a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Cranbrook intersection

A young woman sustained minor injuries Monday after being hit by a… Continue reading

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Ken McGoogan charts the Scots who chose to settle in… Continue reading

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Most Read