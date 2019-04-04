Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

Two beach-goers received a surprise visit at their picnic on a Vancouver Island beach recently.

The pair had plans for a quiet lunch date on the private beach near the bed and breakfast they were staying at in Shirley when a curious black bear began approaching.

The man took to filming the bear who was dead set on not changing its plans to cross to the other side of the beach despite the couple’s presence and protests.

READ MORE: Black bear caught snooping around Langford home

In the end, it was the bear who won, slowly encroaching as the couple packed up their belongings and do-si-do’d with the medium-sized black bear.

READ MORE: Saanich firefighters remove bear cub stuck up tree

The picnickers reacted calmly, following common recommendations to remain facing the animal, and make loud noises.

It is illegal to feed bears or other dangerous wildlife in the province. If you spot a bear, the BC Conservation Officer Service, says to stay calm, keep away from the bear, stay in a group and go indoors or leave the area as soon as possible without running.

Most Read