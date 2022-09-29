Irene Bischler running as trustee for SD5 board of education

Irene Bischler is running for trustee with the SD5 board of education. Photo submitted.

Irene Bischler is running for School District 5 School Board Trustee in the upcoming local government elections next month.

Bischler has worked for the same school district for over 30 years, advocating for youth in local school systems. She began her career as a child care worker (Education Assistant) and later became a youth care worker in the school district’s Alternate program. When that program ended, she transitioned to Amy Woodland Elementary in the same role.

While working for SD5, Bischler also held roles in her local union, CUPE Local 4165. She spent years on the executive leadership team, including 13 years as president advocating for members and policies to improve the school system.

Bischler says she faced cutbacks throughout her career, as positions ended that were essential for maintaining health and safety of schools. She also advocated for funding that would provide equal opportunity for students across the district.

“These experiences not only established an understanding of the school system from all sides, they also strengthened many partnerships with parents, educators, support staff, and administration,” said Bischler, in a press release.

Bischler and her two children attended the school system in Cranbrook, and now her grandchildren are also attending local schools.

“I have a deep passion for ensuring the proper supports are distributed for all students across the district,” Bischler said. “I am dedicated to making important decisions on how our schools will be managed and maintained. My long career in public education gives me a broad understanding to help ensure that funds are fairly allocated to support the learning needs of all students.”

Bischler was recognized and awarded with B.C.’s Medal of Good Citizenship in 2021 for her work and volunteerism with youth at Amy Woodland Elementary School and local sports organizations.

She has also given respite care to kids and families and supported athletes through power skating and as a figure skating coach.

Bischler says her involvement and passion for Cranbrook and the school district motivated her to run for the Board of Education.

“I want to ensure that every student is included and supported in our classrooms and that every school in SD5 is equal in delivering a quality education in safe clean facilities, so that our next generation has every opportunity they need to succeed and thrive,” she said.