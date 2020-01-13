Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

B’nai Brith CEO Michael Mostyn, right to left, and B’nai Brith Senior Legal Counsel David Matas are joined by Iranian-Canadian community leaders Avideh Motmaen-Far and Reza Banai as they hold a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The head of the Transportation Safety Board says Canadian investigators have left Turkey for Iran to probe the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines plane last week.

Investigators are seeking access to the plane’s flight data recorders, known as the “black boxes,” to help with the work being led by Iran’s civil aviation authority.

The chair of the Canadian investigation body says Iran has been exceeding international requirements for such investigations.

Kathy Fox says she expects Canadian investigators will have access to the crash site outside Tehran and to the remains of the plane, which are being reconstructed elsewhere.

She calls Iran’s level of co-operation encouraging.

Iran admitted over the weekend that one of its own missiles took down the Boeing 737-800, but called it a horrible mistake.

All 176 on board were killed, including 138 people who were headed for Canada.

Champagne tweeted Monday afternoon that all visas had been approved for investigators and Canadian consular officials who are helping grieving families.

Fox would not release the names of the investigators, citing security reasons. That’s an unusual precaution.

Earlier Monday, Canadian Jewish and Iranian organizations reiterated their demands for the federal government to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.

Doing so would remove a legal obstacle and enable Canadian victims to sue the Iranian government under the Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer
Next story
Shypitka updates RDEK on proposed provincial time changes

Just Posted

Shypitka updates RDEK on proposed provincial time changes

A famous German physicist once said time is relative. And when it… Continue reading

UPDATE: Highway open between Kimberley and Cranbrook

Earier today, Highway 95A was closed in both directions near the McPhee… Continue reading

UPDATED: Pools remain closed at Fairmont, Radium

No timeline to indicate when both locations will reopen

Local mayors, RDEK area directors meet with Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP drops in on regional district meeting for post-election introduction

Odorous gases venting at Skookumchuck mill after mechanical failure

Air quality is being monitored as repairs are expected to wrap up by Monday, according to statement

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

B.C. First Nation grants company temporary access to winterize pipeline site

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say agreement does not soften their position

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Can you go 24 hours without screens? Contestants in Hope, B.C., will try

Organizers hope to ‘turn back the tide’ on overuse of screens among residents

Most Read