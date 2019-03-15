No one hurt in helicopter rollover near Blue River, B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board says it happened during a heli-skiing operation

No one was hurt after a chartered helicopter with 12 people aboard made a bad landing and rolled this week in eastern B.C.

Bob Sayer, operations manager and senior guide with Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, says the accident near Blue River occurred when the pilot “lost reference” and couldn’t see the ground.

Sayer says the helicopter was less than three metres in the air and rolled over in the snow. He flew in with another helicopter, collected the group and returned to the lodge in Blue River.

Rollovers are unusual, he says, but they are not unknown.

The Transportation Safety Board has sent investigators to review what happened, but Sayer says the onsite probe wrapped up within hours and the skiers were eager to get back to the slopes.

“They are all going skiing again today,” he said Friday by phone from Blue River. “It all went really well.”

