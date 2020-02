Police appeal for witnesses and information regarding a suspicious mobile trailer fire in July

An investigation into a fire at a mobile home this summer remains ongoing as the Cranbrook RCMP appeal for witnesses and information.

Police responded to a mobile home fire in the 700 block of Patterson St. W on July 8, 2019. The home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived, and police later deemed the cause as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranbrook Detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).