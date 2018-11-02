Investigation into northern B.C. bus crash underway but all injured released

RCMP blame weather and slippery road conditions as possible factors in a bus crash north of Prince George, B.C., that sent 18 people to hospital.

RCMP investigators point to weather and slippery road conditions as possible factors in a bus crash north of Prince George, B.C., that sent 18 people to hospital.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says there’s nothing to suggest the driver was impaired or did anything wrong before the bus slid into a ditch Thursday on snow-covered Highway 97.

The bus chartered by forest products company Canfor flipped partially on its side with 30 employees travelling from Prince George to the Polar Sawmill in Bear Lake.

Northern Health spokeswoman Eryn Collins says 11 people had minor injuries and the rest were more seriously hurt but everyone has since been sent home from hospital.

Canfor spokeswoman Michelle Ward says every worker had been released from hospital by 10 p.m., and operations at the Polar mill have not been affected.

WorkSafeBC, the organization that oversees workplace safety in the province, has confirmed by email that a safety officer has been assigned.

Related: 4 seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Related: Saskatchewan promising safer highway intersections after Broncos bus crash

The crash occurred about 22 kilometres north of Prince George and closed Highway 97 for several hours, but Saunderson says the bus has been removed from the ditch and towed to Prince George for a mechanical inspection.

She says bad weather was to blame.

“We don’t suspect the driver was impaired or decided to deliberately drive off the road. We don’t have anything to suggest anything was criminal in nature,” Saunderson says.

Company in this story: (TSX:CFP)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No changes planned to assisted-death law, Ottawa says after dying woman’s plea
Next story
BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Just Posted

The Choice gathers $14,200 worth of clothes for local school kids

The Choice Shop held their second-annual Thanksgiving Back this past October, an… Continue reading

Two found dead in vehicle near Cranbrook

Police assisting B.C. Coroners Service, say there is no danger to the public

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Kimberley Transfer Station reconstruction begins

Building was damaged in a July fire

The mystery of the grave of William St. George Voyle Coles

Local historian David Humphrey had been asked to assist the Legion in… Continue reading

The different meanings behind organic labels

Prices for organic foods are generally higher than those that don’t sport an organic label

Impoverishment for the British, war for the Irish

Brexit and the UK/Ireland Border

Woensdregt: What is the Gospel? [Hint: It’s not what you think]

Rev. Yme Woensdregt What is the Gospel? Well, it depends on who… Continue reading

The times, they are a-changing

The news is just too depressing these days to even try to… Continue reading

Nature on Cranbrook’s doorstep

Dan Hicks Situated along the City of Cranbrook’s northeast boundary, the Cranbrook… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To “Princess Jessica” at Arrow Motors. You are always very kind… Continue reading

B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

James Shearer has launched the Emergency Medical Translator – which he calls one of the first tools designed specifically for emergency environments

X gender identity now recognized on B.C. ID’s

Government-issued identification now offer male, female and X under gender field

Investigation into northern B.C. bus crash underway but all injured released

RCMP blame weather and slippery road conditions as possible factors in a bus crash north of Prince George, B.C., that sent 18 people to hospital.

Most Read