Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

Cleanup is underway after a tanker crash last week on Highway 3 killed one man and spilled 50,000 litres of fuel into Salmo River.

The tanker, which was carrying diesel and gasoline, went into the river March 27. The driver, an Alberta man, was found dead at the scene. An RCMP spokesperson declined to comment on how the crash occurred, and would only say the investigation is still underway.

Fish and invertebrate species were also found dead in the river two kilometres downstream from the crash.

The tanker was removed two days later. A spokesperson for the environment ministry said cleanup efforts include removal of debris and contaminated soil, surface water sampling, wildlife management, shoreline cleanup and assessments to determine long-term remediation.

“Any spill that impacts the environment is a concern,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

“An incident command post has been established and the province is working collaboratively with Westcan Bulk Transport, the trucking company, and its response contractor, as well as other agencies and partners to develop and implement environmental monitoring, mitigation and cleanup plans.”

The environment ministry also contacted Washington state emergency management division but said there’s no evidence the fuel crossed the border.

The crash closed Highway 3 between Salmo and Creston for two days and caused significant delays at the Kootenay Bay ferry terminal, which operated through the night to reduce a backlog of traffic.

Previous story
Local lawyer jumps into city council byelection
Next story
B.C. father paralyzed after apparent flu has regained some movement, recovery continues

Just Posted

Silver for Erin Thom at world summer games

The Cranbrook golfer placed second at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

Local lawyer jumps into city council byelection

Ron Miles hopes to bring his past council experience and legal expertise to council chambers

One day, three fires in East Kootenay

Jaffrey, Fairmont, and Akisqnuk fires all in one day

Escaped grass fire in Jaffray prompts general fire safety reminder

A small escaped grass fire has prompted the Regional District of East… Continue reading

Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Former Penticton Indian Band Chief among supporters voicing their disappointment

Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

In honour of BC Construction Month, a new campaign addresses worksite harassment

Most Read