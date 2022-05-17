Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. Photo: Submitted

Interior Health’s former top doctor to go on trial in January 2023

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sex crimes against a child

Interior Health’s former chief doctor will go on trial in January 2023 for alleged sex crimes against a child.

Dr. Albert de Villiers’ case will be heard at Alberta’s Court of Queen’s Bench in Grande Prairie on Jan. 10 to 12, according to the province’s Justice and Solicitor General office.

De Villiers faces one count of sexual assault and another for sexual interference following his arrest in Kelowna in June 2021.

RCMP have said the offences allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2020 when De Villiers was Alberta’s north zone lead medical officer based in Grande Prairie.

At the time of his arrest, De Villiers was Interior Health’s top doctor and its primary spokesperson during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details of his case are protected by a publication ban, including the outcome of a bail hearing.

Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. Photo: Submitted
Interior Health's former top doctor to go on trial in January 2023

