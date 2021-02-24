Interior Health reports potential COVID-19 exposure at South Okanagan elementary school

Interior Health lists two dates for the potential exposure

Oliver Elementary School has had a potential exposure to COVID-19, according to Interior Health’s website.

The potential exposures occurred Feb. 17 and 18, according to Interior Health’s school exposure list.

This is the first potential exposure since the winter break for School District 53.

Just before the winter break, South Okanagan Secondary School and Osoyoos Secondary School both reported potential exposures.

The Feb. 17 and 18 exposures at Oliver Elementary is currently the only schools exposure listed in the South Okanagan.

Interior Health maintains a list of potential school exposures on their website.

