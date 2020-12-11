COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 99 new cases of COVID-19 in the region overnight.

The new cases push the total number in IH to 2,601. Currently, 754 of those cases are active and in isolation.

IH said there are currently 20 individuals in the hospital, with four in intensive care. The total number of deaths due to the virus remains at six in the region.

IH also confirmed that there are 27 residents and 14 staff members at McKinney Place that have tested positive for COVID-19. The Oliver-based long-term care facility now has a total of 41 cases associated with the outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton remains at the cases and Mountain View Village long-term care home is at seven cases.

The health authority also reported that the Revelstoke cluster is now contained. The cluster had a total of 50 COVID-19 cases.

Provincially, B.C. public health officials reported 737 new cases of the virus, with 11 new deaths as the virus continues to spread within communities and get into health care facilities.

Three long-term care facility outbreaks were also announced today (Dec. 11), including Agassiz Seniors Community, Hilton Villa Seniors Community and St. Michael’s Centre.

“This weekend, take a step back from the usual holiday rush,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

“Take the time to get outside and enjoy a quieter weekend with those in your household. Show your loved ones you care by staying local and staying away right now.”

