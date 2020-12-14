People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 250 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 2,851.

On Monday, Dec. 14, the health authority stated 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care.

No new deaths were noted in the region, leaving the death toll at six.

Interior Health confirmed 12 new cases at McKinney long-term care in Oliver. Thirty-eight residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 53 cases associated with the outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton has four cases and Mountain View Village long-term care home in Kelowna remains at seven cases.

The health authority also confirmed transmission of the virus at Big White Ski Resort caused by private gatherings in homes and accommodation on the mountain.

As accommodations at Big White are often shared, IH states it is doing some asymptomatic testing to identify cases as early as possible — marking a shift from the usual protocol of only testing people with symptoms.

READ MORE: ‘Social activity’ in homes, accommodations causes COVID-19 spread at Big White

READ MORE: Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Across the province, health officials noted 2,146 new cases and 49 more deaths since Friday.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control diagnosed 698 cases from Friday to Saturday, 689 from Saturday to Sunday and 759 from Sunday to Monday. Both the cases and deaths continued to be concentrated in the Fraser Health, which saw 1,474 of the new cases up to Dec. 14.

READ MORE: 2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

With files from Tom Fletcher

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Research tool offers glimpse into the deep-sea lives of salmon
Next story
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

Just Posted

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

Laurie Middle School has reported a potential exposure to Covid-19.
Potential Covid exposure at Cranbrook middle school

A potential exposure to Covid-19 at Laurie Middle School in Cranbrook has been reported by SD 5.

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.
Province distributes grant funding to local schools

Parent advisory councils aligned with Cranbrook schools are receiving thousands of dollars… Continue reading

The City of Cranbrook has confirmed that the annual Christmas Eve tour with Santa will take place this year, after having received approval from Victoria on Monday. (Submitted file)
Santa’s coming to town – annual Christmas Eve tour of Cranbrook confirmed

The office of Dr. Bonnie Henry has approved Santa’s safety for the annual tour of Cranbrook

College of the Rockies second-annual Giving Tuesday campaign was a resounding success thanks to generous donations from the community. Mike and Corinna Robinson from Lotic Environmental contributed $5,000 to the Dean’s Equipment Fund for Environmental Science. (Submitted file)
COTR raises more than $70,000 through annual Giving Tuesday campaign

The funds will go towards three initiatives at the college

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Most Read