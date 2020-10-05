Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Interior Health is reporting a total of 13 new cases in the region over the weekend on Monday, Oct. 5 — including two linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church.

This brings the total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began to 548.

Nineteen cases remain active, two of which are currently hospitalized.

Seven cases are now tied to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna. The latest identified cases linked to this outbreak are two individuals who were tested on Oct. 2 and did not attend church after Sept. 13, the health authority said. All identified cases and their contacts are self-isolating for the recommended durations.

Provincially, health officials noted 358 new cases of the virus over the weekend.

Broken down by day, that includes 130 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 108 from Saturday to Sunday and 120 from Sunday to Monday.

Four more British Columbians have also died of the disease, which has no vaccine or cure. This brings the total number of fatalities to 242.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January. While roughly 83 per cent have recovered, 1,353 people still have the illness. Of those active cases, 66 are in hospital, 16 of whom are intensive care.

-With files from Katya Slepian

READ MORE: Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

READ MORE: Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Coronavirus

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

