Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Health officials reported 92 cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths in the Interior Health (IH) region over the Family Day long weekend.

The new cases bring the region’s total since the pandemic began to 7,008, and the death toll is now 88.

“Our condolences go to the loved ones and caregivers of these four valued members of our communities,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of IH. “As we look ahead to a stronger supply of vaccines, I encourage you to make sure you are doing everything you can do to keep yourselves and the people around you safe from this virus.”

A total of 735 cases in the region remain active; 26 people are in the hospital, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

IH declared an outbreak of the virus over at Heritage Square long-term care home in Vernon on Tuesday. Seventy cases were noted in the outbreak: 47 residents and 23 staff. Nine deaths are connected to this outbreak.

The health authority offered the following updates on active outbreaks in the region:

  • Carrington Place in Vernon has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 16 residents and 14 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Royal Inland Hospital has 105 cases: 36 patients and 69 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 38 cases: 27 residents, 11 staff/other, with six deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Coronavirus

