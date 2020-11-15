East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo

Interior Health provides update on capital projects at Cranbrook hospital

The scope of pharmacy renovations at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital is expected to increase, as Interior Health will likely be asking for an increased budget next year, according to an official.

Todd Mastel, director, business support with Interior Health, told directors with the Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board that the pharmacy renovations will likely eclipse a $1.45 million budget as Interior Health prepares it’s annual list of capital funding requests.

“This one we are experiencing pressures on that we cannot address within the funding that’s available,” said Mastel, “and we can’t reduce the scope down to the $1.45 million that we have so as part of our funding letter that will be coming in February, this one…there will be a request for an increase on this project.”

The Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board provides up to 40 per cent of capital funding costs for health care facilities and equipment in the region.

Other projects currently underway at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital include a kitchen disposal and conveyor system that should be substantially completed by December. Interior Health is also working on getting a SPECT-CT scanner into the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, which would add to the facility’s diagnostic imaging capabilities.

“That is a substantial project, not quite $2.2 million,” Mastel said. “We’re currently going through the equipment selection process and once we’ve made that determination, the design and the installation service contract will have to go out to RFP, but overall, we’re looking to have the new SPECT CT in place by September 2021.”

Going back to projects approved from years past, a new urology imaging system in the operating room at the hospital was installed in May, while chemical analyzers for the microbiology lab are on order and should be installed early in the new year, according to Mastel.

Work is ongoing for an electronic emergency department health record system at EKRH as well, he added.

In addition to Mastel’s update, the hospital district board also heard a presentation from Lorne Sisley, Corporate Director, Facilities Management and Operations for Interior Health. Sisley’s presentation included more in-depth information regarding energy conservation at the Cranbrook hospital and a biomass boiler at the Invermere hospital — two of three surprise funding requests recently brought forward by Interior Health that were turned down by the KERHD board.

The KERHD board had earlier turned down the two funding requests because the organization had already completed it’s 2020 budget. However, a third request — a $100,000 item for a business study to expanding long-term care in Cranbrook — was approved.

Those items were identified by Interior Health after the province provided additional funding outside of the routine budget cycle, which would have required a further $1.4 million cost-share from the KERHD board.

Sisley added that the need for energy conservation updates at the Cranbrook hospital were determined through an energy and infrastructure audit of health care facilities in the region. For the Invermere hospital, Sisley explained the need to replace the existing propane-based system with a biomass boiler, which would add redundancies to the system.

“I know infrastructure programs are not seen as the flashy projects that people want to put money into,” Sisley said. “They’re not seen by our patients and constituents that are asked to fund them, don’t see the effort, but I can say that without having that backbone of our facilities, we can’t consider all the other excellent projects that are being put forward or being considered that are patient-facing.”

The presentation on the two items were simply for information only, however, the funding requests will be deferred into the next round of capital funding requests that will be made by Interior Health in the coming months.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s just disgusting’: Broncos parents angry over lack of action on bus seatbelts

Just Posted

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Interior Health provides update on capital projects at Cranbrook hospital

The scope of pharmacy renovations at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital is… Continue reading

The Cranbrook Bucks celebrate their Friday night win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca
BCHL: Cranbrook Bucks split weekend games with Prince George

The Cranbrook Bucks split their weekend brace of games against the Prince… Continue reading

The City of Cranbrook purchased 100 acres of industrial land formerly owned by Tembec in 2018. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
City of Cranbrook proposing sale of former Tembec Lands for $6M

The City of Cranbrook is proposing to sell the former Tembec industrial… Continue reading

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

KCA staff and students marked Remembrance Day on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Rotary Park. Trevor Crawley photo.
KCA staff and students mark Remembrance Day

Kootenay Christian Academy marked Remembrance Day on Tuesday, Nov. 10, as staff… Continue reading

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Salmo’s Legion says a member who attended its Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Salmo Legion says member who attended Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19

It’s the 10th known case in Salmo this week

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Most Read