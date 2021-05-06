Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Interior Health locks out Kelowna martial arts gym following COVID violations

Actions were taken after all other steps to gain compliance were exhausted, says health authority

The owner of a Kelowna martial arts gym has been locked out after multiple health order breaches.

In mid-April, Flow Academy banned people who had received the COVID-19 vaccination from attending its gym. The gym also barred people who wear masks “for the health, safety, and protection of us and our members.”

On April 20, Interior Health ordered Flow Academy to cease its operations. That night, health officers, Mounties and city bylaw officers went to the gym with a search warrant but the operator denied them access.

On May 4, after the gym allegedly continued to operate in violation of orders, the health authority locked the business’ doors.

In a statement to the Capital News, IH said it, “has observed contraventions to the provincial events and gatherings and the IH closure orders. As part of our ongoing investigation and enforcement measures, the locks were changed today (May 4) to prevent further access to the business.”

IH added that the actions were taken after all other steps to gain compliance were exhausted.

READ MORE: Interior Health orders closure of anti-vaccine, anti-mask Kelowna gym

READ MORE: Kelowna martial arts gym refusing vaccinated, mask-wearing patrons

