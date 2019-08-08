Interior Health issues West Nile virus warning

Interior Health is warning that mosquitos potentially carrying the West Nile Virus are most active in August.

According to a news release, West Nile Virus is is a disease spread from corvids (crows, ravens, magpies and jays) to humans through mosquito bites.

Last year, West Nile Virus was diagnosed in five human cases in the Okanagan, while it was also detected in birds and a horse in the East Kootenay.

Interior Health says risk of infection from birds is very low, however, do not use bare hands to handle wild birds, whether dead or alive. If an abnormally large cluster of dead birds are discovered, contact the BC Interagency Wild Bird Mortality Investigation at 1-866-431-2473.

Any activity or product that prevents mosquitos from biting or breeding is encouraged in order to reduce the risks association with West Nile Virus.

Preventing mosquito breeding grounds around the home can be a key step, such as eliminating or reducing areas with standing water.

Other measures include installing screens on windows, avoiding outdoor activities in the early mornings and late evenings, and wearing protective clothing.

Interior Health says it works closely with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and Canadian Blood Services to monitor West Nile virus, noting it screens blood supplies and reports human and animal cases.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence
Next story
Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

Just Posted

Interior Health issues West Nile virus warning

Interior Health is warning that mosquitos potentially carrying the West Nile Virus… Continue reading

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

Greater Victoria residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

UPDATED: Kootenay Lake’s MV Balfour still not running

Just one ferry will service the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals this weekend

Environmental groups celebrate Jumbo decision

Wildsight, Jumbo Creek Conservation Society say resort cannot be built unless reassessed

Local off-road vehicle clubs get funding for signage, trail maintenance

The Cranbrook Snowmobile Club is receiving $250 from the provincial government that… Continue reading

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Driver gets car impounded, $644 fine

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

28-year-old woman sentenced to 2 years probation after having sex with a 13-year-old boy

Both were staying at a transition home in Victoria

B.C. industry warns of labour shortage, increased regulation

Finance committee gets advice for 2020 provincial budget

VIDEO: Firefighters get fit to fight B.C.’s forest fires

Daily training for wildland fire fighters includes running, endurance and strength training

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

Most Read