Interior Health issues toxic drug alert in Cranbrook

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert for Cranbrook following multiple overdose events.

The alert, issued Sept. 6, warns that blue or turquoise chunks, sold as ‘down’ have been found to contain high concentrations of bromazolam and p-fluorofentanyl — a fentanyl analogue.

The substance contains a high risk of overdose, amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for long periods of time, while overdoses may not respond to naloxone, the live-saving medication that reverses the effects of overdose.

Drug checking services is available at ANKORS in Cranbrook Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with their FTIR machine. Mobile drug checking services through ANKORS is also available by contacting 250-426-3383.

Drug checking services are also available at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, Ktunaxa Social Sector, Cranbrook Urgent and Primary Care Centre.