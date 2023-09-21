Interior Health issues drug poisoning alert in Cranbrook

Interior Health has issued a drug poisoning alert for Cranbrook. Pictured is a nalaxone kit.(Black Press Media)

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug overdose alert in Cranbrook after multiple reported drug poisonings.

The drug poisonings are related to a substance known as ‘down’ or fentanyl use, according to Interior Health.

The alert is in effect until Sept. 28.

Drug checking services are available at ANKORS through their FTIR spectrometer. ANKORS also provides mobile drug checking services. Contact ANKORS at 426-3383 for more information.

Drug checking services are also available at other locations in Cranbrook, such as the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, Cranbrook Urgent and Primary Care Centre at 1311 2nd St. N, the Mental Health and Substance Use unit at 20-23rd Ave, the East Kootenay Addictions Services at 1617 Baker St.

Interior Health recommends getting drugs checked, and to use with others around or at a Supervised Consumption and Overdose Prevention Site, which is located at the Mental Health and Substance Use unit.