Interior Health issues drug poisoning alert for Cranbrook

Interior Health has issued an overdose alert following several drug poisonings in Cranbrook over the weekend.

While the warning doesn’t specify the type of substance, there were multiple drug poisonings over a 24-hour period before the warning was issued on Saturday, July 29.

The alert is in effect until Aug. 5.

Drug samples are being tested with an FTIR machine at ANKORS in Cranbrook; the office is located at 1324 2nd St. N, while pick up services are also available for drug checking. Call 250-426-3383 for more information.

Drug checking and harm reduction services and are also available via the Ktunaxa Health Sector and the Mental Health and Substance Use Centre at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.