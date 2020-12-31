A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

In their final update of 2020, Interior Health (IH) is reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, in the past 24 hours.

Of the total 3,889 since testing began, 677 are active and on isolation. Of these, 38 people are in hospital, five of whom in intensive care.

There have been no new deaths in the region. The total remains at 28.

READ MORE: B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

IH has provided an update on current outbreaks:

  • An outbreak has been declared at Williams Lake Seniors Village with one resident testing positive.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon remains at six cases: five residents and one staff.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 21 cases: 13 residents and eight staff.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 36 cases: 31 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. (On Dec. 30 IH reported 30 cases; 25 residents and five staff.)
  • Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver remains at 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff, with 12 deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton remains at nine cases: five residents and four staff with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

READ MORE: New COVID-19 weekly case-count in the Central Okanagan decreases slightly

READ MORE: COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Just Posted

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

Abra Brynne was the Green candidate for Kootenay Columbia in the 2019 federal election. She is not running in the next election and the party is looking for potential candidates. Bulletin file
Green Party seeks candidates for Kootenay Columbia

Green Party preparing for expected federal election in 2021

1913
It happened this week in 1913/14

December 27 – January 2: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

MP for Kootenay-Columbia Rob Morrison looks back on 2020. (Submitted)
Recapping a year of challenges in the Kootenays and Ottawa

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison reflects on the last 12 months as a new year looms

A bakery employee wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 helps a customer at a take-out window in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people have died in the region since the pandemic began

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Increase shows ‘precarious situation’ for New Year

Hugs & Slugs
Hugs & Slugs: Happy New Year to all our readers and contributors

Hugs: Huge hugs to Steve on 5th Street South who saw me… Continue reading

A Turkish TB-2 drone: They’re dead cheap ($1-2 million per copy), and they are very good at killing tanks. (The Daily Sabah)
Military spending: Defending the indefensible

Gwynne Dyer The recent war between Armenia and Azerbaijan made sense, in… Continue reading

The Greek word translated “inn” in Luke 2:7 actually refers to a guest room like this one from a reconstructed Israelite house, which doubled as a storage room when not housing visitors. (ucg.org — Scott Ashley/Explorations in Antiquity Center, LaGrange, Georgia)
Away in a Manger? The Protoevangelium and the kataluma

Yme Woensdregt We all know what a nativity scene is supposed to… Continue reading

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Most Read