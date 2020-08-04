A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing access in Kelowna

First-come, first-serve, no-appointment-needed testing centre opens in downtown Kelowna

Interior Health (IH) has opened a new testing and assessment facility in downtown Kelowna.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the health authority opened the temporary centre at its Community Health and Services Centre at 505 Doyle Avenue to provide more access for testing those who may have been exposed to positive cases in the community.

The facility will be open 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., seven days per week. Individuals do not require an appointment and will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We are taking a different approach and trying something new at the CHSC,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, IH Chief Medical Health Officer. “Many of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kelowna this month have been in their 20s and 30s, and live, work and socialize downtown. This site is set up to be convenient and accessible for these individuals and others, so that getting tested when you may have been exposed to COVID-19 is easy, and we can stop the spread.”

The centre will be in place for two weeks and could be extended based on need, the health authority stated.

The testing centre at the Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre will continue to offer COVID-19 testing by appointment, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days per week.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

READ MORE: More personnel at Dry Lake fire, 43 properties remain under evacuation alert

City of Kelowna

