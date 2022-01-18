cdc

Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Joseph Creek Village

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook.

The health authority notes the outbreak, announced on Monday, Jan. 17, is located in the Assisted Living/Independent Living unit of the long-term care facility.

No details on the number of cases was provided in the outbreak notice posted on the Interior Health website.

Based on last week’s data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, Cranbrook is experiencing it’s highest COVID-19 case counts since the pandemic began, as are other nearby communities in the East Kootenay.

