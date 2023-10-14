Interior Health confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 14 that there is an active case of Tuberculosis in the Central Okanagan. (Black Press photo)

Interior Health confirms active case of tuberculosis in Central Okanagan

IH confirmed the positive case to Black Press

Interior Health has confirmed there is an active case of tuberculosis (TB) in the Central Okanagan.

Interior Health (IH) told Black Press Media in a statement Saturday (Oct. 14) that it couldn’t provide any additional information on the active case because of the patient’s privacy.

The health authority said that in the event of a TB case detection, “IH follows a process to evaluate individuals who could have potentially come into contact with the infectious individual during their contagious phase.”

Those who may have been exposed will then be invited for an evaluation to ensure they do not become infected, with direct communication established with the individuals.

“Therefore, if you haven’t received contact from a representative at the Communicable Disease Unit or public health, there is no reason for concern regarding TB, and there is no threat to public health stemming from this particular case.”

Information of TB and where to get tested can be found on IH’s website.

BC HealthBreaking NewsOkanagan

