Interior Health Board announces new CEO

Susan Brown has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer for Interior Health, effective Oct. 29, 2018.

KELOWNA – Following an extensive search, Susan Brown has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer for Interior Health, effective Oct. 29, 2018.

“With an in-depth knowledge of Interior Health and a deeply-rooted commitment to patient- and family-centred care, Ms. Brown has the experience and broad skillset required to lead the health authority in its efforts to improve patient care in communities across the Interior,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“Susan has the strategic insight and knowledge of health care that we need in our next CEO. She has led significant initiatives to make team-based care more available to patients, which contributes to improved health outcomes across IH. What really made an impression on our Board as we proceeded through the executive search, is her strong commitment to relationships with patients, families, staff and physicians, volunteers, local and regional leaders, foundations and auxiliaries, and of course our many system partners,” said Board Chair Dr. Doug Cochrane.

Ms. Brown has been a senior executive at IH since 2011, when she accepted the role of Vice President of Tertiary Services. Within eight months, her position expanded to leadership of all Acute Services, and in 2015 she became IH’s Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Hospitals and Communities.

In this capacity, Ms. Brown has worked with staff and physician teams across IH, leading clinical services at our 22 hospitals and in communities across the region. In addition to hospital and community care operations, her current portfolio includes Assisted Living, Cardiac Program, Surgical Network, Allied Health, Professional Practice Office, and the Ethics Council. Additionally, Ms. Brown has built strong relationships with leadership of the seven Interior Region Nations, and will continue to work alongside Aboriginal partners to advance First Nation and Métis health outcomes.

Before coming to IH, Ms. Brown was Executive Director, Medicine Program at Fraser Health, as well as having oversight over health-care operations within the Peace Arch Hospital and White Rock Community. She is a Certified Health Executive and holds a Master of Health Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and has worked for over 30 years in health care in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, President & Chief Executive Officer Chris Mazurkewich announced his intention to retire at the end of October.

“Interior Health has been privileged to have an individual of Mr. Mazurkewich’s calibre lead IH since 2015. We wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement, and remain grateful to him for over 30 years of service to the health system,” said Dr. Cochrane.

Previous story
B.C. intersection cameras now live around the clock
Next story
Land-based fish farm proposed for Kootenays

Just Posted

Interior Health Board announces new CEO

Susan Brown has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer for Interior Health, effective Oct. 29, 2018.

Electoral Director for RDEK Area C Rob Gay to seek fifth term

Rob Gay, Electoral Director for Area C of the Regional District of… Continue reading

Wildfire near Cranbrook is out, but conditions are heating up

Southeast Fire Centre urges residents to be extremely careful; Human-caused fires divert resources from naturally occuring wildfires.

Temps to heat up this week

Environment Canada forecasting highs of mid- to late-30 degrees C this week across B.C. Interior.

Chernove earns gold, defends world title

Cranbrook cyclist on top of the podium in road race, captures silver in time trial.

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

B.C. music festival invests in drug-testing tech

Salmo’s Shambhala Music Festival donated $10K to help purchase an FTIR Spectrometer

WATCH: Punches are thrown inside B.C. nail salon over price dispute

Both sides say the other is at fault for physical altercation inside Chilliwack’s HD Nails

B.C. intersection cameras now live around the clock

Speeders and red-light runners get tickets in the mail

Land-based fish farm proposed for Kootenays

Valhalla Aquaculture has applied for a licence to use Trozzo Creek as a water source

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Your husband crosses the line in his flirtations with another… Continue reading

Japan med school confirms altering scores to limit women

Tokyo Medical University systematically altered entrance exam scores for years to keep out female applicants and ensure more men became doctors.

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Man saved from quake-flattened mosque on Indonesia island

The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali.

Most Read