Interior Health Board announces new CEO

KELOWNA – Following an extensive search, Susan Brown has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer for Interior Health, effective Oct. 29, 2018.

“With an in-depth knowledge of Interior Health and a deeply-rooted commitment to patient- and family-centred care, Ms. Brown has the experience and broad skillset required to lead the health authority in its efforts to improve patient care in communities across the Interior,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“Susan has the strategic insight and knowledge of health care that we need in our next CEO. She has led significant initiatives to make team-based care more available to patients, which contributes to improved health outcomes across IH. What really made an impression on our Board as we proceeded through the executive search, is her strong commitment to relationships with patients, families, staff and physicians, volunteers, local and regional leaders, foundations and auxiliaries, and of course our many system partners,” said Board Chair Dr. Doug Cochrane.

Ms. Brown has been a senior executive at IH since 2011, when she accepted the role of Vice President of Tertiary Services. Within eight months, her position expanded to leadership of all Acute Services, and in 2015 she became IH’s Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Hospitals and Communities.

In this capacity, Ms. Brown has worked with staff and physician teams across IH, leading clinical services at our 22 hospitals and in communities across the region. In addition to hospital and community care operations, her current portfolio includes Assisted Living, Cardiac Program, Surgical Network, Allied Health, Professional Practice Office, and the Ethics Council. Additionally, Ms. Brown has built strong relationships with leadership of the seven Interior Region Nations, and will continue to work alongside Aboriginal partners to advance First Nation and Métis health outcomes.

Before coming to IH, Ms. Brown was Executive Director, Medicine Program at Fraser Health, as well as having oversight over health-care operations within the Peace Arch Hospital and White Rock Community. She is a Certified Health Executive and holds a Master of Health Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and has worked for over 30 years in health care in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, President & Chief Executive Officer Chris Mazurkewich announced his intention to retire at the end of October.

“Interior Health has been privileged to have an individual of Mr. Mazurkewich’s calibre lead IH since 2015. We wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement, and remain grateful to him for over 30 years of service to the health system,” said Dr. Cochrane.