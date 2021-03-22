Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

Those who work in high-risk locations, such as industrial work camps and congregate living settings, will be getting their doses of COVID-19 vaccines, due to an additional supply announced by the province last week.

Interior Health (IH) said it is now able to direct immunizations to select locations, including food processing facilities, work camps, Big White Mountain, farms and nurseries.

Big White recently was moved up in the queue as part of the province’s distribution strategy for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is separate from the age-based distribution of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The health authority received 6,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and will complete the targeted immunizations over the next few weeks. Eligible employers have also been identified and IH is working directly with them to arrange vaccine appointments.

For the rest of the Interior region, IH is continuing its primary age-based immunization for the following groups:

Seniors born in or before 1942 (79+) and Indigenous people born in or before 1966 (55+) could book starting Sat., March 20

Seniors born in or before 1943 (78+) may book from Mon., March 22

Seniors born in or before 1944 (77+) may book from Tues., March 23

Seniors born in or before 1945 (76+) may book from Thurs. March 25

Seniors born in or before 1946 (75+) may book from Sat., March 27

Those eligible for a vaccine may call 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, to book their appointment.

Additional essential worker priority groups can receive their first dose beginning in April, as identified by the B.C. COVID-19 Immunization Plan.

For more information visit www.interiorhealth.ca.



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthCoronavirusvaccines