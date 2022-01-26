(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

UPDATE: 4 people found dead in Richmond home following shooting, IHIT says

IHIT says the scene is secure and shooting is believed to be targeted

Four people have been found dead in a Richmond home on Wednesday (Jan. 26) morning, according to the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The four people are believed to be the victims of a shooting, homicide detectives said, that happened around 7 p.m. the day before. They were found in a home in the 4500 block of Garden City Road after police responded to a complaint.

IHIT said the scene is secured and the area is being examined by homicide detectives, the Richmond RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service.

Police believe the shooting is targeted but not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. Mounties are not releasing the victims’ identities at this point but it is believed that they knew each other.

“It is a traumatic incident the community is waking up to,” said Sgt. David Lee. “Our investigators are scouring the area looking for information as this event unfolds. We hope to provide the community with answers soon.”

Investigators are hoping to speak with any witnesses who were in the area of Garden City Road near Odlin and Leslie Road and saw or heard anything suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

