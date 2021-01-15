Innis Avenue to close to all traffic starting January 18

Avenue facing new development will be closed from Monday, Jan. 18 to Thursday, Jan. 21, for sewer connection

Piling in place along Innis Avenue in Cranbrook, part of the new Broadstreet Properties development. David Humphrey photo

Innis Avenue will be completely closed to all vehicle traffic from Monday, January 18 through to Thursday January 21, 2021, for an important sanitary sewer connection to the new Broadstreet Properties development.

Residents who access their properties off Innis Avenue are asked to follow the direction of the onsite personnel or follow the details provided on the information cards provided earlier this week. Residents using the temporary access route are reminded to please follow and obey all the signage in place.

During the construction both bus stops located on Innis Avenue and the corner of Innis Avenue and 11th St. S. will be closed, as the Route 3 – Third Avenue buses will be travelling on a slightly different route than usual. This will also impact the bus route timing.

Please visit www.bctransit.com/cranbrook/home for more information.

As with any construction project, it is important for drivers to be aware of the presence of workers. Ensure you slow down and give the appropriate amount of space to these personnel for them to work safely.

The City of Cranbrook and Mackay Contracting appreciate the patience and understanding of area residents, the driving public and transit users while this important infrastructure project is completed.