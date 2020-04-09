Inmate death reported at prison near Abbotsford

An inmate of a prison near Abbotsford died in custody Tuesday, according to a release from Correctional Service Canada.

Matthew Allan Buxton, 46, was serving a prison term of three years and five months at Pacific Institution after being convicted of charges including assault, sexual assault, and utter threats to cause death or harm following trial in the B.C. Interior.

Buxton was found guilty of the charges two years ago in a second trial of the same charges, after a mistrial was declared in first proceedings in Cranbrook.

Correctional Services Canada did not release a cause of death, but will review the circumstances and have notified police and the coroner.

Next of kin have also been informed, according to Correctional Services Canada.



