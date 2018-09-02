Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes B.C. prison

Staff at Mission Institution discovered Michael Douglas Sheets missing during the 7 p.m. count

  • Sep. 2, 2018 11:32 a.m.
  • News

An inmate who was convicted of manslaughter has escaped from Mission Institution.

Staff members discovered Michael Douglas Sheets was missing during the 7 p.m. count in the minimum security unit on Sept. 1.

Corrections immediately contacted the RCMP and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sheets, who also goes by the name John Hala, is 48 years old, 5’6” tall and weighs 141 lbs. He has a fair complexion, hazel eyes and brown hair.

He is serving a sentence of 14 years and six months for manslaughter, arson, escape, and other offences.

READ MORE: Murderer escaped from Mission

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sheets is asked to contact police.

Corrections said it is investigate the circumstances of the incident and is working with police to find Sheets as fast as possible.

Previous story
Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in Cranbrook
Next story
Bear climbs inside B.C. family’s van with boy still inside

Just Posted

Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in Cranbrook

A man is dead after a stabbing early Saturday morning; woman charged with second-degree murder

FozzyFest returns to Koocanusa after relocating in 2017

FozzyFest is set to return to Lake Koocanusa for their fourteenth annual… Continue reading

How Kimberley deals with invasive plants

The City of Kimberley has released an update on the Invasive Plant… Continue reading

Triumphant summer months for local rowing crews

Submitted article: July and August have been busy months for local rowing… Continue reading

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

Bear climbs inside B.C. family’s van with boy still inside

Aggressive or threatening bears can be reported at the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277

Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes B.C. prison

Staff at Mission Institution discovered Michael Douglas Sheets missing during the 7 p.m. count

Foreign minister to Germans: get off the couch, fight racism

Far-right protesters rallied in Chemnitz this weekend after migrants allegedly killed a German

B.C. seniors’ home uses voice-activated Alexa in pilot project

The virtual assistant is being used in Victoria to help keep residents engaged

B.C. VIEWS: Every day is Labour Day for John Horgan’s NDP

Union sign-ups, minimum wage for farm workers on the table

Whitecaps hang on to rattle Earthquakes 2-1

Vancouver beats San Jose, extends MLS unbeaten streak to 6

Blue Jays GM feels Donaldson trade was ‘best decision’ for team’s future

2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson was traded to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named later

Cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in B.C. community

Public health officials are investigating the source of the bacteria in Surrey

Most Read