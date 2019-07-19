A baby deer named Gilbert is in need of a home at a licensed sanctuary, says Dr. Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital. (Facebook)

Injured fawn at B.C. vet will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

A baby deer in West Kelowna is running out of time.

Unless a licensed animal sanctuary claims Gilbert by 5 p.m. Friday night, the fawn will be euthanized as it is against provincial regulations to keep a deer in confined areas.

Gilbert was suffering from a broken leg when he was brought to Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic in West Kelowna, and is unable to walk on his own and cannot be released into the wild.

“I’m hoping any sanctuary will call and take him,” said Rose Valley’s Dr. Moshe Oz.

READ MORE: Time is short for baby Okanagan deer, Gilbert: Dr. Oz

The veterinarian has spent the last three days with Gilbert and has been trying around the clock to help find a sanctuary to save the fawn’s life.

Dr. Oz said that if they can’t save the baby deer it will be a definite sign that there are more animal sanctuaries needed in the Okanagan.

“There should be a way to save these baby deer,” he said.

READ MORE: West Kelowna vet saves turtle from hook

READ MORE: Respected wildlife artist in the Okanagan dies

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Just Posted

Stolen credit card suspect caught on video

Cranbrook RCMP investigating theft from vehicle

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

July 14 - 20: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Theatre renovations uncover the past

Historic Studio Stage Door gets extensive upgrading; renos at the ‘putting-back-together stage’

National energy conference wraps up in Cranbrook

Provincial, territorial and federal ministers discuss energy policies, challenges and opportunities

East Kootenay Xtreme gets ready for provincials

The team will be heading to the Senior B Ladies Provincial Championships from July 26-28

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Injured fawn at B.C. vet will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Loony tunes on the moon

This Saturday, July 20 is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11… Continue reading

Eight Reasons Not to Be a Christian: Part IV

Rev. Yme Woensdregt I have written three columns listing some (almost) tongue–in–cheek… Continue reading

Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: Great big hug to Van at Home Depot. Exceptional employee. Thanks… Continue reading

Weed Warrior: Common Tansy is toxic, but what’s with all the Oxeye Daisy & Foxtail Barley?

Pictured above: Common Tansy. Below. Red Columbine, Eastern Red Columbine, Foxtail Barley… Continue reading

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Most Read