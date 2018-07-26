Information sessions to be held to discuss fire risk management in Community Forest

Sessions on Thursday, July 26 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday, July 31 from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Is the Cranbrook Community Forest at high risk for a wildfire?

Steps have already been taken to reduce this risk, and more work is set to be done, on the adage that it’s better to protect the community than to wait for it to happen.

And the public is invited to take part in the discussion, find out what’s been done so far, and offer feedback.

On Thursday, July 26 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Trailhead for Brody and Arbour, the third-last parking lot on Mt. Baker Road at the Cranbrook Community Forest (CCF), information sessions will be held about forest fuel management efforts that will be undertaken in the near future.

Roger Powell, Wild Land Urban Interface Forester with B.C. Timber Sales (BCTS) said that they are still in the planning stages, but the plan is basically to reduce the fuels and break up the canopy of the forest, which entails the removal of some trees, ladder fuels and surface fuels and does not mean a complete liquidation of any whole section of the forest.

Fuel treatment work has been done by the college this past winter and on the South Star Trails and up Gold Creek Road as part of a larger provincial initiative to start treating fuels in the interface around communities.

“[The risk] has been identified in many provincial reviews and recommendations,” Powell said. “Like after the 2003 fire season and then even this last one in 2017, a review was done and fuel management is always being brought up as a priority. Other communities have faced this already and it’s better to protect the community than to wait for it to happen.”

“From the Cranbrook Community Forest Society’s (CCFS) perspective, we’re more concerned about the health of the forest and also preventing it from burning entirely if a fire ever started up there,” added CCFS president Joseph Cross. “So we’ve already done some thinning up in the community forest.”

Risk assessment in the CCF has already been conducted. Referred to as community wildfire protection plans, they have been completed by the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK), and they analyze the forest based on several elements such as fire history, prevailing winds and fire starts, and using intricate techniques to identify areas that are higher risk and higher priority to treat.

“And then we go on the ground and we observe, take notes, confirm whether it’s a hazard or not or how bad the hazard is or what needs mitigated.”

Cross added that it’s best to conduct those sorts of projects in the winter because less damage is done to the forest floor.

“It was part of protecting the forest from fires,” Cross said. “So what we’d like to do is thin the trees to the point where when you look up, say you’re standing under the trees, you look up and you see clear blue sky between the trees, that’s a good thing, because what we’re trying to do is prevent a crown fire from going through and then cleaning out a bunch of the small trees so that a fire doesn’t stage up and get into the top of the forest.”

He reiterated that the intent is not to strip the forest bare. They are currently working on putting signage up to explain the difference in growth of trees and forest density and what they hope to see in the demonstration areas — sections of forest at 150 trees per hectare and 250 trees per hectare.

“Also on the signage we’ll have some images of small trees,” Cross explained. “One of our foresters that’s on the board has a small tree that’s one or two inches across that’s about 100 years old and it’s just because the density of the forest is too thick and they just can’t get enough moisture or nutrients or whatever to grow properly.”

Their goal is to enhance the forest and make it more attractive. That may entail opening it up a little more, but Cross said he feels that after a few years people will be happy about the work that is done.

“We want people’s input, so we’re not going to take out all the big trees, that’s probably one of the main concerns, but definitely we’ll be thinning it.”

At the information sessions, conducted in red tents at the aforementioned location, people can come up and ask questions and express their concerns.

“We’re looking for feedback and to gauge what the people are concerned about and what values are there as well,” Powell said.