INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

A trio of Vancouver Island communities were B.C.’s fastest-growing municipalities last year, according to figures released this week by BC Stats.

Langford, Duncan and Colwood all posted population growth rates above three per cent. They were the only municipalities with more than 5,000 residents to do so.

Whistler and Surrey came in just behind, posting 2.9 per cent growth rates. See how fast your community grew in the chart below:

Populations
Infogram

