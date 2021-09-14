Influent trunk main project to further impact traffic in Cranbrook

Traffic will be impacted at the intersection of Highway 3 and Victoria avenue for the next two weeks, as the City of Cranbrook works on a significant portion of their influent trunk main project.

Starting on Thursday (September 16), crews will begin working at the intersection of Theatre Road and Ridgeview Road, moving along Theatre Road toward Hwy 3 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7a.m., the City reports. There will be reduced traffic lanes on Theatre Road, along with reduced speed limits while the work is being completed.

“Beginning on Monday, September 20, crews will start crossing Highway 3 at Theatre Road toward Victoria Avenue, through overnight hours from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.,” the City said in a release. “The sidewalk and crosswalk in this work zone will be closed. Lanes on Highway 3 will be with reduced speed in place, however, travel on Highway 3 will be maintained during the construction period.”

The City asks motorists to slow down, watch for, and obey all traffic control personnel and signage.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the nearby businesses and our residents impacted by this important construction work,” the City said. “We will continue to provide regular public updates as the project moves ahead.”