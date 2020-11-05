Pigs are seen in this file photo from April, 2009. An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Pigs are seen in this file photo from April, 2009. An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Infectious disease expert says human case of rare swine flu in Alberta likely a one-off

Bad timing for influenza case to happen during pandemic, but unlikely to be a big deal if it’s only one case

An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an associate professor in the department of medicine, wrote on Twitter “what fresh hell is this” when she first heard about the case in central Alberta.

She says it’s bad timing for the influenza case to happen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s unlikely to be a big deal if it’s only the one case.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has said the variant Influenza A H1N2 case was detected in mid-October after a patient showed up with flu-like symptoms in an emergency department.

Hinshaw said it appears to be an isolated case.

Saxinger says that the province’s preliminary investigation has been ongoing for weeks and it hasn’t found any evidence of spread.

“It’s likely to be just an oddity that doesn’t mean anything,” she said in an interview Thursday. “But the timing of it, coming during a coronavirus pandemic, is just unfortunate because people just don’t want to think about it.

“I don’t think they have to think about it, honestly.”

READ MORE: Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

flu season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests
Next story
Ottawa finalizes methane reduction deals with Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C.

Just Posted

Harriet Pollock (Photo by Jamie Wiens)
Cranbrook Community Theatre’s ‘rock and anchor’

Theatre group pays tribute to retiring long-time volunteer

Voting booth
US Election – More of the Same?

Gwynne Dyer By the time you read this you may know more… Continue reading

The KIJHL provides an update regarding a positive COVID-19 test from one of the members of the Kimberley Dynamiters. Paul Rodgers file.
After contact tracing, IH says 9 additional Dynamiters must isolate

Final exhibition game cancelled

Calvin Domin (right), finished his run from Sparwood to Cranbrook on Sunday morning, with support from his wife, Terri (left) and an army of friends and cheerleaders along the way. Trevor Crawley photo.
Sparwood man runs from Elk Valley to Cranbrook for Foundry fundraiser

Fundraising campaign to support youth mental health services and treatment in the region

Illustration courtesy twinkl.ca
107 years ago this month: 3 hangings in Nelson, and 1 reprieve

107 years ago this month, lawyers were trying to save the life of Bruno Cutri

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health records 18 new COVID-19 cases as province breaks another record

A total of 104 cases in the region are active and one person is in hospital

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Most Read