114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)

Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

Several Indigenous Canadians have been awarded the country’s highest civilian honours in the latest round of appointments.

On Nov. 27, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette announced 114 new appointments to the Order of Canada.

Indigenous appointees include Tom Jackson and Doreen Spence of Calgary, Alta., Thomas King of Guelph, Ont., Chief Darcy Bear of Whitecap Dakota First Nation, Sask. and Harvey Andrew McCue (Waubageshig) of Ottawa, Ont.

There are three levels —Companion, Officer and Member —within the Order of Canada recognizing a lifetime of outstanding achievement and merit of the highest degrees, especially in service to Canada or humanity at large, noted the Office of the Governor-General.

Read More: Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Jackson was born on the One Arrow Reserve near the South Saskatchewan River northeast of Saskatoon, Sask. He has led a prolific career as an actor and singer, and over the years, has supported underprivileged Canadians through his philanthropic initiatives. Previously an officer of the Order of Canada in 2000, Jackson has been promoted, companion.

King has also been promoted within the Order of Canada from officer to companion. He self-identifies as being of Cherokee and Greek ancestry and is one of North America’s most acclaimed literary figures.

Spence, a well-respected Cree elder advocating for peace and Indigenous people’s human rights, has been appointed officer.

Bear and McCue have both been appointed members.

Numerous economic and social development opportunities have resulted under Bear’s leadership as chief of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation near Saskatoon, Sask.

McCue is being recognized for his contributions to the “health and well-being of Indigenous youth in Canada and his influential leadership education.”

The Order of Canada was created in 1967.

Recipients will be invited to accept their insignia —an iconic snowflake of six points— at a future ceremony.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Order of Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PMOops: Trudeau’s office releases account of him scolding O’Toole before it happens

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

1,538 total cases, 399 are active, ten in hospital

Item no 22, De-Kieviet Kindergarten class - Highlands, Starting Bid: $20
Christmas Village 2020 school auction items

The annual Christmas Village has gone virtual, here are the auction items from local schools

1913
It happened in 1913

Nov. 22 - 28: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

2020
Urban wildlife Part VI: The East Kootenay birds of autumn

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2020. Part VI.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 65 new cases of COVID-19

Province-wide, there are 887 new cases of the virus

The bids for the 2020 Christmas Village are open as of noon on Thursday, November 26. Please scroll through this album to see auction items available for bidding.
Christmas Village 2020 auction items

The Christmas Village has gone virtual, here are all the details

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut

The decision was appealed by both the defence and the Crown

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Most Read