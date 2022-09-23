India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar answers a question from a reporter during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. India's government is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sakchai Lalit

India cautions its citizens of hate, violence in Canada

The government of India is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities.

India’s External Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying it has taken up the incidents it’s alleging with Canadian authorities and requested an investigation.

It says the perpetrators of the crimes have not been brought to justice in Canada.

However, the statement does not reveal details of any criminal allegations or where they occurred.

It says that in view of the “increasing incidences of crimes,” Indian nationals and students in Canada are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

No one from Global Affairs Canada was immediately available to comment on the claim from India’s government.

RELATED: B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

Hate crimesIndia

Previous story
Calgary man receives ban, $2,875 fine for using B.C. resident licence to hunt
Next story
B.C. senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment

Just Posted

Sue Duckworth (left) and Betty Nelson (right) are pictured with their gold and bronze medals in cribbage from the 55+ BC Games, which took place in Victoria from Sept. 13 to 17, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
East Kootenay athletes take home 26 medals in 55+ BC Games

Cranbrook City Hall. Townsman file photo.
City recognized for work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Shadow Mountain residents and property owners can have their say if they don’t support a proposal to connect into the municipal sewer system. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Shadow Mountain residents to have say on municipal sewer service proposal

Pictured is Tucker, a dog that is currently in foster care through Meant 2B Loved pet rescue society. (Meant 2 B Loved file)
Meant 2B Loved Pet Rescue Society temporarily pausing intake of animals