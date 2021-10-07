A sign is displayed in front of Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

A sign is displayed in front of Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Incorrect allowed dosage on acetaminophen label could lead to overdose or death

Health Canada: 500 mg tablets sold in packages containing 1,000 and 100 caplets

Health Canada has issued a recall for two lots of Novo-Gesic Forte Acetaminophen tablets distributed by Teva Canada because of a labelling error that could result in a person exceeding the maximum daily dosage for acetaminophen.

The 500 mg tablets were sold in packages containing 1,000 and 100 caplets, and were distributed in Canada starting Aug. 3, 2021. The affected bottles have an expiration date of June 2023, with the lot numbers 35364729A and 35217483A.

The label on the bottle of affected products incorrectly states “do not take more than 4,000 mg (12 tablets) in 24 hours.” However, the correct number of tablets should be eight.

Health Canada says consumers who follow the incorrect directions could ingest doses of acetaminophen ranging from 4,500 to 6,000 mg in 24 hours and experience symptoms of acetaminophen overdose.

Signs of acetaminophen overdose include nausea, vomiting, lethargy, sweating, loss of appetite and pain in the upper part of the abdomen or stomach. Abdominal pain may be the first sign of liver damage, which can result in liver failure or death.

To date, Teva Canada Limited has not received any reports of adverse events related to the lots being recalled.

Customers are being told to stop using the products, and to contact their local poison control centre or emergency health care services immediately if they think they have taken too much acetaminophen.

— The Canadian Press

Health

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections rise, 752 confirmed Wednesday
Next story
Sister of pregnant Alberta woman who died of COVID-19 urges others to get vaccinated

Just Posted

The BC CDC COVID-19 map for LHA data between Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2021.
Cranbrook hits pandemic high of 90 cases in one reporting week: BC CDC

Police, Search and Rescue working to locate an overdue hunter who may be in the Bull River drainage area. Photo courtesy RCMP.
UPDATE: Hunter reported missing has been found safe and well

RCMP investigating after teens give young child candy outside school. Pixabay file.
Cranbrook RCMP investigating after teens give young child candy outside school

The Dean Smith Trio will be playing their easy style of jazz in the 1401 Gallery on Friday October 15. (Cranbrook Arts file)
Cranbrook Arts to host first in-gallery concert with Dean Smith Trio