Inclusion BC to pull 146 clothing-donation bins after man’s death

Removal has already started and should be completed by early next week, according to the organization

Inclusion BC has announced plans to pull 146 clothing-donations from sites around the province, following the death Sunday of a man in a West Vancouver bin.

“At an emergency meeting on January 3, 2019, Inclusion BC and our member agencies decided to remove 146 bins currently placed in Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast, Interior BC and Central and North Vancouver Island,” a news release issued Thursday by the agency states.

“Removal has already started and should be completed by early next week. All bins will be moved to secure storage until safety modifications can be made to ensure public safety.”

The District of West Vancouver announced Wednesday that it has closed donation bins in light of Sunday’s death. The body of a 34-year-old man was found in a bin at Ambleside Park.

Inclusion BC officials said in Thursday’s statement that efforts to design a bin “that would address safety issues and ensure a public safety standard” began last year.

“Student-designed safety modifications are now in the prototype phase to address how to prevent people from entering into the bins and other related safety issues.

“We will continue to work with our bin manufacturer, municipal authorities, design experts and community partners to formalize and promote the adoption of industry-wide safety standards to keep our communities safe.”

Clothing donations will continue to be accepted at indoor and monitored sites “pending resolution of the bin safety issues.”

