Incident near St. Mary’s Bridge involves deceased person: RCMP

Rails 2 Trails was closed for eight hours near the bridge on Monday as emergency crews responded

A portion of the Rails 2 Trails was closed on Monday, August 3, 2020 as Kimberley and Cranbrook RCMP and search and rescue personnel attended to an incident.

On Monday August 3, 2020 shortly after 10 a.m., Kimberley and Cranbrook RCMP responded to an incident on the St Mary’s River, says a press release put out by Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander, Sgt. Chris Newel.

“The incident took place where the Northstar Rails to Trails crosses the river and as a result the bridge was closed for over eight hours. Search and rescue teams from both Kimberley and Cranbrook assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a deceased individual.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused the general public and appreciate your patience and understanding while our crews worked to safely remove the deceased,” said Chris Newel.

The BC Coroners Service was notified and also attended the scene. Newel says the Coroners Service is also conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to their unexpected death.

Neither the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service has any additional information for release at this time.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New obesity guidelines focus on root causes, bias against overweight patients
Next story
Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Just Posted

Incident near St. Mary’s Bridge involves deceased person: RCMP

Rails 2 Trails was closed for eight hours near the bridge on Monday as emergency crews responded

Construction underway to replace pressure reducing station

Contractors have begun construction to replace an aging pressure reducing station on… Continue reading

Gray Creek Pass is 30 years old in August

Tom Lymbery shares his knowledge of the history of the Pass

Ekklesia Millennium Society benefits from second vehicle donation

Spring Honda donated a van, while Minute Muffler ensured it was fit for the road

BC Wildfire Service onsite at small fire west of Kimberley

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a 0.5 hectare, suspected lightning-caused… Continue reading

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility

App requires users to have Apple or Android phones made in the last five years, and a relatively new operating system

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Most Read