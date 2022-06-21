A learner driver received a driving prohibition after he allegedly had a collision that resulted in power being lost to half of Creston last Thursday.

Impaired driver collision cuts power to Creston

A learner driver received a driving prohibition after he allegedly had a collision that resulted in power being lost to half of Creston last Thursday.

On Thursday, June 16, at approximately 4:09 p.m., Creston RCMP and BC Highway Patrol attended the 600-block of 8th Ave S, Creston for a single vehicle collision.

When officers arrived they discovered a power pole had been severed and was hanging by the wires, and a vehicle was lodged into a fence. The collision caused approximately half of Creston to lose power.

A male driver was identified as the lone occupant. He suffered minor injuries.

Investigators determined the driver only had a learner’s licence and that he was impaired by alcohol. The driver was issued multiple violation tickets along with a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

Creston RCMP would like to thank the public and BC Highway Patrol with their assistance during this investigation.

Cst. Brett Urano, Creston RCMP

Previous story
B.C. urges preparedness and strategy to fight extreme climate events
Next story
World War discharge certificate and medals come home to owner

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassador candidates on the City of Cranbrook float for the Sam Steele Days parade, Saturday, June 18. Barry Coulter photo
Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassadors Crowned

Back row: Hailey Pearson, Gillian Olson, and Fiona McBride (all Castlegar Pathfinders). Front row: Serafina Veldman, Hannah Watalla, Jessica Romanick, Tesa Reutgen (all Cranbrook Pathfinders), Julie Higgins (Castlegar), Coralyn Mann and Murrin Gingras (of Sweet Pine Pathfinders in Nelson), and Brooklyn Webster (Fernie Pathfinders). Photo courtesy de Anna Romanick
Canada Cord awarded to Kootenay Pathfinders

A learner driver received a driving prohibition after he allegedly had a collision that resulted in power being lost to half of Creston last Thursday.
Impaired driver collision cuts power to Creston

Jim Webster file
Blue skies welcome Round the Mountain’s return to Kimberley