Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Immunization record cards no longer accepted as grace period ends for B.C vaccine card

One dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required to access gyms, movie theatres and restaurants

As of Monday (Sept. 27), the immunization record British Columbians received when they got their COVID-19 vaccines will no longer serve as proof of vaccination.

This brings to a close a short period of time that had started Sept. 13 that allowed for the wallet-sized card to be used as proof of vaccination. Starting today, anyone wishing to go to a wide variety of non-discretionary businesses including restaurants, movie theatres and gyms will need to download their vaccine card here: healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.

The card may either be saved onto a device or printed out, but both must show the name and businesses are also required to ask for legal identification to confirm.

For those without access to the internet, a vaccine card may be ordered by calling 1-833-838-2323 or visiting a ServiceBC location near you.

Currently, one dose of a Health Canada approved vaccine is needed. As of Oct. 24, two doses will be required.

