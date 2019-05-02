IIO officer speak with Mountie at scene of fatal March 29 shootings. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff

The Independent Investigation Office continues its investigation

The Independent Investigation Office says both the man and woman involved in a Whalley standoff on March 29 were shot dead by police.

The standoff saw roughly two dozen police vehicles, as well as an armoured vehicle, surround a home at a cul-de-sac near 132A Street and 100A Avenue. The IIO is investigating what led to the shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman died in hospital.

The Integrated Homicide Team is also conducting a parallel investigation.

According to a IIO update released Thursday morning its investigation “continues into all aspects of this matter, with the goal to determine whether police actions were lawful, proportionate and reasonable, or if any offence may have been committed.”

Meantime, the IIO has conducted more than 40 interviews with civilian and police witnesses, “and significant forensic work. The evidence gathered to date demonstrates that the male and the female both succumbed to injuries caused by shots fired from police.”

The IIO asks any witnesses who have not yet spoken with its investigators to call the IIO BC witness line at 1-855-446-8477.


