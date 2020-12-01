Idlewild Lake still not safe for skating: City of Cranbrook

Ice on area waterbodies is currently quite thin, and not yet ready for recreation

The City of Cranbrook is warning the public that the lake at Idlewild Park is not currently safe to skate on after someone cleared the ice over the weekend. (Submitted file)

The City of Cranbrook is reminding residents that warm temperatures mean lakes may not be ready to skate on yet.

Residents and users of the lake at Idlewild Park specifically, are cautioned by the City that conditions are not considered safe yet.

It is important to understand that ice on area water bodies is currently quite thin, the City said in a press release, adding that thin ice is dangerous both to people and pets. The City asks parents and guardians to talk to their children about avoiding all water bodies this time of year.

The City says that over the weekend an area of Idlewild was cleared off for a large skating rink, which wasn’t done by the City. Staff with public works monitors the ice thickness and once it is safe, clearing and flooding is done so it can be safely used.

According to the Canadian Red Cross website, ice thickness should be at least 15 centimetres for walking or skating alone. They recommend that ice is 20 centimetres for activities like ice hockey, and 25 centimetres for snowmobiles.

The Red Cross also says that colour can indicate safeness and strength of ice. They caution that grey ice is unsafe and indicates a presence of water.

