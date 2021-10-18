Idlewild beaver relocation postponed until spring

City of Cranbrook announced , that the live-trapping and relocation of the beavers from is on pause until the spring of 2022.

The beaver family at Idlewild Lake will remain until the spring.

Relocating the beavers required a permit from from the Ministry of Forest, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (MFLNRORD). The City said in a press release Monday that permit window to complete the relocation, from the Ministry of Forest, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is set to expire on Wednesday October 20, 2021.

The tribe of beavers set up house this year at Idlewild, building a dam on the east side of the lake, on the other side of the bridge, and cutting down several trees in the park.

The decision to relocate the beavers caused considerable public outcry. The City says that relocation is important not just for the sake of the trees in the park, but for the welfare of the beavers as well.

“The current habitat in the reservoir at Idlewild and immediately upstream remains inappropriate for providing enough sustainable food sources for the beavers,” the City press release said. “Relocating them to a more appropriate water body, with ample food sources will better ensure that they will survive long-term.

“Idlewild is the City’s former reservoir, which was developed into a park. The reservoir is not a traditional, natural habitat for beavers – the beavers are a very recent arrival.”

The City said it understands and appreciates the very positive draw this beaver family has created around Idlewild.

“But to reduce the risk of flooding upstream, ensure the continued safe operation of our dam infrastructure, while ensuring the long-term well-being of the beavers, the relocation will be done but not until the spring.”