Garry Pashe Jr. was killed after being shot by police in Revelstoke. (Facebook)

Garry Pashe Jr. was killed after being shot by police in Revelstoke. (Facebook)

Sister confirms identity of man killed by Revelstoke RCMP

Garry Pashe Jr., from Portage la Prairie, MB, was identified as the victim

The identity of the man who was killed after being shot by police in Revelstoke has been identified by his sister.

Garry Pashe Jr., a 24 year old man from Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, was confirmed as the victim of the shooting that occurred following a police chase in Revelstoke on Aug. 27 by Mellisa Pashe, his sister, in a post on Facebook.

“I didn’t want him viewed as just another statistic or a violent criminal or an unknown male who was shot and killed by police,” said Mellisa Pashe in a post on Facebook.

READ MORE: Man shot by police following stolen car chase in Revelstoke

The incident occurred after the Revelstoke RCMP were called to investigate a stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, and used a patrol car to block the suspect’s path. Once the fleeing SUV came to a stop, the man exited and ran away on foot, eventually entering the police vehicle. The officer then shot the man, and he later died in the hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO), a civilian-led police oversight agency, is investigating the incident. They investigated 26 police-involved shootings between March 2022 and March 2023, a record, and at least three quarters of those incidents are still being investigated today according to the IIO.

The Revelstoke Review has reached out to Mellisa Pashe for comment. We will provide an update when more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Alberta woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicle stopped near Vernon

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPRevelstokeShooting

Previous story
A large truck of small comforts for international firefighters in West Kelowna
Next story
Provincial unemployment drops, but economic struggles on the horizon

Just Posted

Phillips Reservoir south of Cranbrook. Townsman file photo.
City talks water meters, water supply, as Cranbrook use still high during drought

During the Labour Day weekend, members of BC Highway Patrol - Cranbrook targeted impaired and aggressive drivers throughout the East Kootenay region. (Photo courtesy BCHP)
Impaired and aggressive driving stopped over Labour Day weekend in EK

The Cops for Kids cycling team will make its way through Cranbrook on Sept. 13 and stop at Tamarack Centre to jail unsuspecting passersby, whose bail money will go to charity (photo courtesy of Cranbrook RCMP)
Cops for Kids arresting locals for charity

The Cranbrook Bucks held training camp at Western Financial Place last weekend. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook Bucks training camp wraps up as preseason looms