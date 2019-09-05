Ice plant issues force cancellation of hockey camp

Memorial arena ice should be ready to go by Sept. 6, according to the city

A local sports organization is frustrated that tryouts for their hockey program have been delayed because the ice is not yet ready at the Memorial Arena.

Badgers Hockey Training, which had ice booked from Sept. 3-5 for their camp program, says it has to cancel the event and will refund fees to anyone who had signed up, according to a Facebook post.

“Although we had the ice booked since May, they were not able to move other user groups in WFP to accommodate our camps,” reads the post.

The city said there was a mechanical issue with one of three compressors within the ice plant at the arena that caused the issue.

“The City was not able to relocate the organization to Western Financial Place because the ice time was completely booked,” reads a response from the City of Cranbrook. “We have always had a positive working relationship with Badger and all our user groups. This was just an unfortunate situation that was out of our control.”

The city is hoping the ice will be ready in the Memorial by Sept. 6 for minor hockey tryouts.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Watchdog looks into anti-competition practices in the digital economy
Next story
New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Just Posted

Ice plant issues force cancellation of hockey camp

Memorial arena ice should be ready to go by Sept. 6, according to the city

It happened this week in 1912

1912 Fort Steele’s ex-vicar … As anticipated at the time, by the… Continue reading

New head coach of the College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team.

Jessica Dempsey Bryan Fraser is ready to take the reigns as the… Continue reading

East Kootenay MLA reacts to gas prices report

Tom Shypitka says government should have included economic and fiscal policy as potential factors

Peak Music Festival rocks Rotary Park

The second annual Peak Music Festival proved to be a most fitting… Continue reading

WATCH: Little Jazz Orchestra heads back into the studio to record second album

Two years after their debut album, Cranbrook’s The Little Jazz Orchestra have… Continue reading

New rights-based approach to treaty-making in B.C. rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

B.C. adds 300 child care educator training spaces

Latest step in $10-a-day plan, Premier John Horgan says

Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

Claire Trevena took issue with fleet size caps and congestion

WATCH: Little Jazz Orchestra heads back into the studio to record second album

Two years after their debut album, Cranbrook’s The Little Jazz Orchestra have… Continue reading

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

151st Cowichan Exhibition includes new category: best home-grown pot

Fair officials believe the Cowichan cannabis category is the first of its kind in Canada

Canadian couples trapped in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are safe: daughter

70-year-olds Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today

B.C. conference looks at how First Nations can be involved in cannabis industry

Some First Nations are dead set against it, while some see economic growth opportunities

Most Read