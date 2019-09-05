Ice plant issues force cancellation of hockey camp

Memorial arena ice should be ready to go by Sept. 6, according to the city

A local sports organization is frustrated that tryouts for their hockey program have been delayed because the ice is not yet ready at the Memorial Arena.

Badgers Hockey Training, which had ice booked from Sept. 3-5 for their camp program, says it has to cancel the event and will refund fees to anyone who had signed up, according to a Facebook post.

“Although we had the ice booked since May, they were not able to move other user groups in WFP to accommodate our camps,” reads the post.

The city said there was a mechanical issue with one of three compressors within the ice plant at the arena that caused the issue.

“The City was not able to relocate the organization to Western Financial Place because the ice time was completely booked,” reads a response from the City of Cranbrook. “We have always had a positive working relationship with Badger and all our user groups. This was just an unfortunate situation that was out of our control.”

The city is hoping the ice will be ready in the Memorial by Sept. 6 for minor hockey tryouts.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter