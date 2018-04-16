A car damaged by a fallen tree branch is shown in Toronto, Monday, April 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ice and rain knocks out power to thousands in Ontario, Quebec

Tens of thousands of people across southern and central Ontario remained without power Monday morning as the province’s massive ice storm transitioned to drenching rain

Tens of thousands of people across southern and central Ontario remained without power Monday morning as the province’s massive ice storm transitioned to drenching rain.

Provincial power utility Hydro One said its crews were working to reconnect more than 76,000 customers, while Toronto Hydro said the number of customers in the dark had shrunk to 10,000 from about 40,000.

In most cases the crews were dealing with power lines and poles downed by high winds or ice-coated trees that snapped during the storm.

The mix of snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, rain and powerful winds that battered the region Saturday and Sunday made driving treacherous, with provincial police reporting more than 1,450 non-fatal crashes on the highways surrounding Toronto over the two days.

Related: Schools close as spring snow storm tracks toward Maritime provinces

The poor conditions also prompted bus and school cancellations in parts of the province Monday, with schools in Hamilton, Halton and Peel regions closed for the day and buses cancelled in various other districts.

After pumelling Ontario over the weekend, the storm slowly moved east toward Quebec.

By Monday, icy roads were creating slippery conditions in different parts of that province, with schools in the greater Montreal area and further afield closed due to the accumulation of freezing rain.

Hydro-Quebec reported early Monday that more than 33,000 of its clients were without electricity, the majority in the hard-hit Outaouais region in western Quebec and the Monteregie region southeast of Montreal.

The storm also played havoc with air traffic, with more than 600 flights cancelled at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport over the weekend and many others delayed — often for hours. Toronto’s downtown Billy Bishop airport cancelled all departing flights on Sunday and received only one arrival all day.

Some universities and colleges cancelled exams due to the weather, and with heavy rain continuing overnight there were concerns about possible localized flooding. Residents were being urged to try to help mitigate the problem by clearing catch basins of snow and ice.

Meanwhile, police urged drivers to slow down and take extra care, while air travellers were advised to check the status of their flights before heading out.

Related: Storm knocks out power, uproots trees

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A man walks along the boardwalk on Toronto’s waterfront as a the city is hit by a storm on Sunday, April 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Previous story
Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley
Next story
Brother remembers Broncos hockey player as humble, honest, hard-working

Just Posted

Chamber Business Excellence Awards Hands Out the Hardware

The 27th annual Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards culminated with… Continue reading

Wildsight calls for full protection for Mountain Caribou habitat

Over the past year, the South Selkirks herd has lost nine animals, leaving only three females in the mountains south of Nelson

Passenger dies of injuries from King Street crash

Cranbrook RCMP Continue to Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Incident

Tie Lake man fined for killing wildlife

Man sentenced to $14,000 fine, five-year hunting and firearms bans.

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

Skookumchuk ranchers named Agriculturalists of the Year.

Local ranchers Karen and Doug Barraclough have been named the 2018 Agriculturalists… Continue reading

Canadian finishes 3rd in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene finishes third in women’s Boston Marathon race

Protesters regroup in Trans Mountain blockade effort

Alberta, federal governments move to force pipeline project to continue

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

Senior’s ride pilot program highlights need for service

Paul Rodgers A new program has been going through its pilot testing… Continue reading

The pipeline that’s tearing us apart

One could say British Columbia Premier John Horgan has a gift for… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: April 12

Conditions of Highway 95A: Cranbrook to Kimberley The highway between Kimberley and… Continue reading

Fording River victim identified

Teck Resources identifies Fording River Operations victim as Albertan man, Pat Dwyer.

Most Read