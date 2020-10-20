The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.

‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Josie Naterer refuses to give up on her son, who went missing in Manning Park on Friday, Oct. 10.

“We know he’s still alive. We know it. We know it. We know it,” she said in an interview with The Spotlight on, Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday, Oct. 17.

Jordan’s family, friends and co-workers are continuing the search, on their own.

Using drones, private helicopters, experienced hikers, and tracker dogs, they are focusing their efforts on the Windy Joe trail area.

More than 150 GSAR volunteers, supported by RCMP and helicopter crews, combed the Frosty Mountain area of Manning Park for five days without finding a trace of the 25-year-old electrical engineer from Vancouver.

Jordan told friends he was going for a solitary, overnight hike, on Thanksgiving weekend. His vehicle was located at the Frosty Mountain trailhead by the Lightning Lake day-use area of Manning Park, after he failed to show up for a dinner party on Monday, Oct. 12.

Related: Family devastated as search for missing Manning Park hiker suspended

Josie said the family was promised that if new information surfaced, the search would be rebooted.

However, items found Friday, Oct. 16 were identified as belonging to her son, and it suggested he was further along on the trail that previously thought, yet no action has been taken.

Josie said she flooded the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) with phone calls for three days, and received one response Tuesday morning indicating the file is being reviewed.

She said the private search would be aided if information from official activities were shared by police “as promised,” but so far that hasn’t happened.

Black Press has reached out to the VPD for comment.

An online petition, established by one of Jordan’s friends and asking for the search to be restarted, had 8,758 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

A gofundme page, set up by Jordan’s sister Julia Naterer, had raised $19,415 in 19 hours, at the same time.

Jordan’s parents flew to B.C. from their home in St. John’s when he was reported missing.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Josie. “I am not leaving without my son.”

Related: ‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing hiker

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools
Next story
Vancouver Island residents warned to watch livestock, pets after bear kills llama

Just Posted

Mainroad Communications warns of coming weather event.
Mainroad Communications notifies drivers of snowfall event over next 24 hours

It’s that time of year again. A weather event is heading to… Continue reading

Cranbrook's Casey Hanemayer reaches a rating of 1022, jumping up 17 points and becoming the highest ranked player in Canada. Paul Rodgers file.
Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer becomes Canada’s highest-rated disc golfer

Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer has become Canada’s highest ranked disc golfer, after the… Continue reading

A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Interior Health records 21 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Thirty-six cases remain active; two people are in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care

This year’s Sunrise Rotary Club Scholarship recipients. Top left: Kieran O Grady. Top Right: Nathaniel Ralph. Bottom Left: Robyn Anderson. Bottom Right: Emily Daly. (Submitted files)
Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club announces 2020 scholarship winners

Funds are awarded to post-secondary students who graduated high school in Cranbrook

Colin James put on a great show at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds as part of the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. But his Okanagan tour for 2020 has been postponed until 2021. (Photo by Terry Farrell)
COVID-19 cancels more Vernon, Penticton, Cranbrook concerts

The Contenders and Colin James postponed until 2021

Working smoothly together on May 11, 2020, health minister Adrian Dix, B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and sign language interpreter Nigel Howard. (B.C. government video)
COVID-19 co-operation a casualty of B.C.’s pandemic election

NDP’s Horgan weaponizes senior care, B.C. Liberal Wilkinson calls for ‘wartime economy’

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Touchstones Museum has opened up Nelson’s Cold War bunker to the public. The unique exhibit includes artifacts from the 1950s and 60s. Photo: Tyler Harper
Take cover! Cold War bunker opens to public in Nelson

The shelter was built in 1964 in case of nuclear fallout

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island residents warned to watch livestock, pets after bear kills llama

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

Three years ago, Larry Plummer challenged himself to hike up to the flag viewpoint on the Montrose Antenna trail 1,000 times. Photo: Gordon McAlpine
Senior celebrates 500th hike up Kootenay trail

Larry Plummer began his quest to complete 1,000th hike up Antenna Trail just over three years ago

Most Read